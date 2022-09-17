In a recent interview, Prakash Jha slammed certain Bollywood actors for endorsing pan masala brands. He said that there are a few actors who wouldn't consider working with him as they are busy making money from gutka ads. He said that since they already have Rs 50 Crore in their bank account after appearing in those ads, they don't have any reason to care about the content of their films.
Prakash Jha Criticises Bollywood Stars On Endorsing Pan Masala Brands
Speaking about the impact of pan masala ads on the public, the Aashram director narrated a story about a school principal while talking to Etimes. The principal said that owing to the big hoardings of stars endorsing pan masala brands, the children in the area had developed bad habits.
Jha later talked about the trend of failing Hindi films, and said that a star will not bother about the content when he knows that he has already made Rs 400 Crore after signing four films. He stated that it's not the actor, but the writer and the director, who are the content producers. If they take some time, then they can create something good.
Regarding the boycott trend, Prakash said that if one has a good story to tell, they don't need to be bothered about such things. However, he claimed that nowadays, one can't make real films in the corporate world of films and TV. "Sirf bakwas banta hai (Only nonsense is created)," he concluded.
