Prakash Jha On Box Office Failure Of Laal Singh Chaddha: People From Hindi Film Industry Should Think Original

Acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha in his latest interview with a news portal, reacted to the disastrous fate of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. While a section of people felt that the cancel culture caused a major dent in its box office collection, the Rajneeti director has a different take on it.

According to Jha, a film cannot be made only through money, corporates, and paying a high fee to the actors. It needs to have a good story as well.

The filmmaker told Cinestaan, "It is being said that Aamir Khan's film was boycotted on social media. If he had made Dangal (2016) or Lagaan (2001) and then the film hadn't done well, then we would have understood that it happened because of the boycott. But you have made such a film that majority of those who have seen it aren't praising it. I am yet to find someone who has said, 'Wow, what a film it was."

While he lauded Aamir Khan for his hard work, he also added that when there's no factor in the film, one shouldn't say that it didn't do well because of the boycott.

He further added, "They should make stories that are rooted. People from the Hindi industry are speaking in Hindi but what are they making? They are just churning out remakes. If you don't have a story to tell, stop making films. They should work hard and think original as people have become lethargic."

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. However, upon its release, the film despite receiving some positive word of mouth from the critics, failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and marking the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, the movie is an adaptation of Tom Hank's cult classic Forrest Gump.