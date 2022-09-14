Abbas-Mustan's romantic thriller Aitraaz is considered to be one of Priyanka Chopra's best works on screen. Considered to be a turning point in her career, the actress essayed the role of the main antagonist Mrs Sonia Roy. But do you folks know that the Barfi! actress was a apprehensive about taking up a negative role in this Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer?

Andaaz producer Suneel Darshan, in his recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan revealed that neither Akshay nor Priyanka were thrilled with the idea of doing Aitraaz. He revealed that the Mary Kom star even cried when she was approached for the vamp's role in the film.

Suneel revealed, "Akshay and Priyanka both were keen not to do the movie. But I used my bonding with them to see that they came in. Akshay had issues with the finances, I said 'what does a little less or more money matter in a movie, think of the project.' And Priyanka Chopra, she said she was approached for a vamp's role and she was so upset, she cried, she went home and she went to sleep."

The producer said that he told Priyanka to return back to his office after she woke up. When she visited him, he 'drilled' the importance of her doing the role in her head and finally, she agreed to do the film.

Suneel also recalled his first meeting with PeeCee and shared that he found her different from actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla, Meenakshi Sheshadri and others with him he had collaborated in the past.

He shared, "I made her sit down and tried to talk to her. In 15 minutes, I was assured of only two things, either I was gonna make a huge success of this girl, or this was going to be a big disaster."

Suneel told Siddharth that while he found her eyes, mellifluous voice and her hunger for acting to be her plus points, he also pointed out that she had a 'few defects' which needed to be corrected at that point of time.

"My entire unit, my entire team, Raj Kanwar, Akshay and whoever was there would say 'Oh Lara Dutta, Lara Dutta'. I said Lara Dutta is good but the dark horse, the Rekha is coming. And that is Priyanka Chopra," the producer told Siddharth.

Priyanka Chopra received rave reviews for her performance in Aitraaz and even bagged the Filmfare Best Performance In A Negative Role award.

Aitraaz revolves around a man who is falsely accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend who happens to be his employer's wife, after he turns down her advances.