Priyanka Chopra Is Excited About Visiting India After Daughter Malti's Birth; 'Finally Going Home'

Priyanka Chopra who has shifted her base to Los Angeles post her marriage with singer-actor Nick Jonas, is flying back to India after almost three years. The visit marks her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' first trip to India. Interestingly, this is also PeeCee's first visit to her homeland post the COVID-19 pandemic.

An excited Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to drop a picture of her boarding pass to share with her fans her travel plans. She captioned the photo as, "Finally...going home. After almost 3 years."

Have a look.

Earlier in April, Priyanka in an interview with Travel+ Leisure magazine had spoken about how she is dying to go back to India. The actress was quoted as saying, "My brain has been taking vacations every night, but I am dying to go back to India. Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel."

Back at her home in LA, Priyanka continues to celebrate Indian traditions and festivals with Nick and her daughter Malti. She recently celebrated Diwali and conducted a puja at home. The celebrations marked Malti's first Diwali and their pictures received a lot of love on social media.

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched in a lavish ceremony as per Hindu and Christian rituals at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan in 2018. Post their wedding, they stayed at home in LA during the COVID-19 pandemic before resuming their work-related travel.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects in pipeline which includes Hollywood films, Its All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime's series Citadel which is helmed by Russo Brothers.

When it comes to her Bollywood outings, the actress was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. After a short gap, her next Hindi film is Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.