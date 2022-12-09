Priyanka Chopra -Nick Jonas To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Celeb Couples Who Embraced Parenthood in 2022

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the social media by a storm as they announced the arrival of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. To note, Malti was born via surrogacy. Announcing the baby's arrival in January this year, Prianka wrote, 'We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much'.

Yuvraj Singh And Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, who had tied the knot in November 2016, welcomed their son Orion Keech Singh on January 25 this year. Sharing the news, the couple wrote, 'To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world'.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional wedding. And while the couple was often seen sharing mushy pics with each other, they made the headlines as they welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20 this year.

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover

After a grand wedding in April 2016, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. The couple announced the pregnancy in August this year and welcomed a baby girl on November 14. Sharing the big news, Karan and Bipasha said, 'Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine'

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been the talk of the town since the beginning of this year. Be it regarding their big release Brahmastra, their hush-hush wedding in April and then embracing parenthood. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 and announced the news of her arrival with a note stating, 'And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir'.