Priyanka Chopra Offers Condolences To Morbi Bridge Collapse Victims; Prays For The Injured's Speedy Recovery

On Sunday, October 30, tragedy struck Gujrat as a suspension bridge over the Machchu river in the Morbi district, aptly named Morbi Bridge collapsed. Till now, over 130 people are reported dead. The whole nation is mourning their deaths and that includes many celebrities in the entertainment industry. At the forefront is our country's pride and international star Priyanka Chopra. celebs are among them. On Tuesday, Priyanka posted a picture of the incident on social media and offered her condolences.

Priyanka shared a post in her Instagram Stories where she posted a picture of the collapsed bridge. Over the photo, she wrote the caption, "So heartbreaking....My condolences go out to everyone affected by the bridge collapse in Gujarat." Below the picture, she added, " Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts & prayers are with the families who mourn today. (prayer emoji) #morbibridgecollapse.

A video that was taken just before the collapse went viral on social media. In it, many people were lined up to cross the bridge. In front of the camera, a few kids were playing. Then, out of nowhere, the suspension bridge collapsed with everyone on it falling into the river like dominoes.

Following the incident, the Gujarat Police filed an FIR against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. They said that the bridge was closed for 8 months for maintenance and repair. The task was accomplished by a private agency. The police then said that the agency management didn't do their due diligence and the necessary quality checks and opened it for the public on October 26.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Hollywood film It's All Coming Back To Me and Citadel, an Amazon Prime series helmed by the Russo Brothers. In it, she will star alongside Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. In Bollywood, she will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

