Priyanka Chopra Plays With Daughter Malti As She Returns To US; Nick Jonas’ Reaction Is UNMISSABLE

Priyanka Chopra is an actress who is quite active on social media and aces the art of keeping her massive fan following intrigued with her posts. From film announcements to giving an insight into her personal life, each of Priyanka's Instagram posts tends to go viral. And as the Dil Dhadakne Do actress has now reached the United States post her visit to India, she has shared a beautiful pic of herself with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas which is all about unconditional love.