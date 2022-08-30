After taking the Hindi Film Industry by storm, Priyanka Chopra gained international recognition with her portrayal of Alex Parish in the American show, Quantico. Later, the actress went on to feature in Hollywood films like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, and The Matrix Resurrections.

In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, PeeCee opened up on her decade-long journey in the west. The global icon said that while she has made some significant achievements in India, she is still a new-kid-on-the-block when it comes to Hollywood.

Calling herself a high achiever, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared the things she would like to achieve when it comes to her acting in the English language in the future.

Priyanka told the news portal, "I am a high-achiever, I have always been a high achiever. I am someone who is goal oriented. I like challenges, growth, evolution, and knowledge. When you combine all of these things, there is a lot more that I want to do. If I break it down, I have had an incredibly successful career as an actor in India. I have worked with the best filmmakers, and I have done films that I am really really proud of. And now I want to be able to, as an actor, create that body of work in my English language work which is in America."

She said that after a decade of being active in the entertainment industry in the US, she is finally doing the kind of roles that she wishes to do.

"As an actor, I am still new (in the US). After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kind of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for, where I have trust with the partners that I am working with," the actress was quoted as saying.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra has the upcoming romantic comedy, It's All Coming Back To Me and the Amazon Prime series, Citadel in the pipeline. When it comes to Bollywood, the actress has signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.