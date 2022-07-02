They took to Twitter to share their utter disappointment and called the actress 'crazy'.

Over the past few years, many B-town celebrities turned entrepreneurs and launched their own brands. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched her own homeware brand SONA HOME, and netizens are furious over its exorbitant prices. As claimed by netizens, a tablecloth under 'Panna' collection is priced at around ₹31,000 and a cup and saucer set is priced around ₹5,300 approximately.

A netizen wrote, "I wanna be rich to a point where I can casually buy a SONA HOME tablecloth worth 30K INR."

Another netizen wrote, "Sona home is beautiful and I was down to splurge on it bc I've been wanting new dinnerware but $60/per plate. Miss Chopra, you crazy."

"It's just kind of bragging of wealth. Anyways even materialistic you are extremely poor compared to Ambani and Adani. Also poor compared to social work being done by others who are financially less privileged," wrote one more netizen.

During the launch of SONA HOME, Priyanka wrote on her Twitter page, "I couldn't be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do."

She further wrote, "And this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @mkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage. Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it's all about community and bringing people together."

With respect to work, Priyanka will next be seen in Farah Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

