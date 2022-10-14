After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Hindu and Christian rituals in Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan in December 2018. Since then, the couple has been winning hearts and giving major relationship goals.

Despite staying away from her homeland, Priyanka and Nick always make it a point to celebrate Indian festivals together and mark togetherness across cultures and countries.

On Friday (October 13, 2022), Priyanka who resides in Los Angeles, took to her Instagram handle to drop a Karwa Chauth greeting for her fans. PeeCee shared a picture of her henna-clad hands in which one can see Nick Jonas' initials drawn in her mehendi. She captioned the click as, "Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas," she also added a red heart emoji."

The Quantico actress is seen wearing chooda and holding a sieve, as she is dressed in a red saree. However, she didn't reveal her face in the picture.

Ahead of Karwa Chauth, Priyanka had flaunted her 'desi girl' avatar when she stepped for a night out. Dressed in a yellow chiffon saree, the actress raised up the oomph as she wore her hair open and sported a tiny bindi.

With regards to work, the global icon has some interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel and It's All Coming Back to Me co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Speaking about Bollywood, the actress is also gearing up to mark her return to the Hindi silver screen after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink in which she shared screen space with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The diva has signed Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.