Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Was Scared Before She Walked Down The Aisle On Her Wedding Day With Nick Jonas?

It's been four years since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot. The couple took the plunge in a traditional ceremony in Jodhpur in 2018. To recall, Priyanka and Nick's wedding celebrations witnessed a mixture of both Indian and Western culture. Their wedding was a dreamy affair and the pics left everyone in awe. And even after four years, Priyanka and Nick's wedding pics continue to win hearts. But did you know, Priyanka was scared and in tears before walking down the aisle to marry Nick Jonas on their wedding day?

The revelation was made by Priyanka herself who revealed admitted having a 'full freakout moment' on her wedding day as she was 40 minutes late for the ceremony. The actress wore a white coloured heavily embroidered gown by Ralph Lauren with a stunning 75 foot long veil for their Christian wedding. During her conversation with People, she recalled how she was in tears before walking down the aisle. "It was all tears. All tears. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life," she added.

Interestingly, not just Priyanka but Nick Jonas was also seen getting emotional as he saw his bride walking down the aisle. His sweet gesture won millions of hearts and dished out major groom goals. And now, Priyanka and Nick have started a new chapter of their married life as they embraced parenthood early this year. The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy and have been enjoying their lives with her.

Talking about the work front, Priyanka, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Lee Zaraa. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead and is expected to hit the floors. To note, Jee Le Zaraa will mark Farhan's return to direction after a decade as his last directorial Don 2 - The King Is Back released in 2011.