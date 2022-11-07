Priyanka Chopra Shares How Her Friends & Family Welcomed Her To Mumbai; 'I Was Living In A...'
After a gap of almost three years, Priyanka Chopra recently visited her homeland India to promote her hair care brand. In an interaction with a news portal, the Quantico star opened up on missing Mumbai and how her near and dear one welcomed her there.
Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama, "The food, the people, my friends and family really came through. I was living in hotel in Mumbai for the first time and I didn't ever order room service. I miss the spirit, energy of Mumbai, the city changed my life. It put me on trajectory that I am on right now, it will always be my home."
She also got candid about her upcoming Hollywood film It's All Coming Back To Me and shared, "It was a pandemic film, it was really really hard (to shoot). I am a big fan of Celine Dion, our movie is going to have original music from her which she hasn't done for a really really long time. It's also her acting debut in films and it's going to be my movie so I am very excited. It's a sweet rom-com."
On being asked about her upcoming Bollywood flick Jee Le Zaraa, PeeCee continued, "When (the movie goes on floors) don't ask me. I am shooting a movie with my friends, and when you do that, it's just not work, it's creative fun. Hopefully we shoot it next year."
Before bidding adieu to Mumbai, Priyanka also gave fans a sneak into her hectic schedule with a video on her Instagram handle in which she admitted that 'ghar ki baat hi alag hain.
In the clipping, the Bajirao Mastani actress is seen getting ready for an event wearing a white outfit. While getting into her car, she is heard saying, "This is so nice to be home. So nice to see Babul Nath, Churchgate." We then see her interacting with fans at different venues and posing for pictures and clicking selfies with them.
Priyanka also caught with digital creator Ruhee Dosani and their banter leaves you in splits. The diva is also seen talking to the crowd and gifting them T-shirts. In between the events, PeeCee is seen sipping coconut water. In the end, she is seen saying, 'And that's a wrap before getting into her car and heading towards the Mumbai airport.
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Why She Decided To Work With Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif In Jee Le Zaraa
- Former Miss Barbados Alleges Rigging In Favour Of India at Miss World 2000, Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Unlikeable'
- Priyanka Chopra Offers Condolences To Morbi Bridge Collapse Victims; Prays For The Injured's Speedy Recovery
- Priyanka Chopra Binges On Koffee With Karan & Cheetos As She Returns To India After 3 years
- Priyanka Chopra Is Excited About Visiting India After Daughter Malti's Birth; 'Finally Going Home'
- Parineeti Chopra Wants Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti To Watch Hasee Toh Phasee; Here's Why
- Fashion Completes 14 Years: Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Unseen Photos With Priyanka Chopra And Kangana Ranaut
- Priyanka Chopra Borrows Hubby Nick Jonas' Shirt Once Again; Fans Find It ‘Hilarious'
- Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, & Other B'wood Celebs Cheer BCCI's Equal Pay Decision For Women Cricketers
- Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ First Diwali Celebrations
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin In White For First Diwali With Daughter Malti Marie, See Pics
- Fans Hail Nick Jonas' Cute Bond With Madhu Chopra As The Duo Step Out For Diwali Dinner With Priyanka Chopra