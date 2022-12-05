Priyanka Chopra Shares Stunning Pics From Her Sportive Dubai Weekend, Does Jet Skiing Ride. Watch

Priyanka Chopra, who was in Jeddah to attend the Red Sea Film Festival, recently dropped some stunning pictures of herself from Dubai. She took to her Instagram account to share glimpses from a fun weekend releaxing on a yacht and soaking up some sun. Chopra shared a bunch of photos and videos to reveal how her weekend in Dubai ended. The breathtaking pictures show Priyanka sleeping into a yellow swimsuit, sipping some wine, and exploring some water adventures.

Sharing some pictures and videos from her break-time in Dubai on Sunday, Priyanka wrote, "Weekend vibes," followed by heart eyes emoji and star eyes emoticons. The first photo provides us with a bird's-eye view of the actress lying on the floor of her yacht, donning a bright yellow swimsuit, feeling the sea waves and the sun. The second picture from the series, shows Priyanka in striped casual pink and white clothes sitting on the deck of the yacht holding a glass of drink in her hand.

The series is then followed by some videos of her doing jet skiing at speed, which give us a glimpse of famous buildings in Dubai. Priyanka also posted a selfie taken during the sunset, while the rest of the candid snaps showed Priyanka in a comfy outfit posing against a colourful painted wall, holding a bird in her hand, and posing with her friend on the boat.

Soon, fans took to the comment section to show their love for their favourite star. One fan commented, "Looks like a lot of fun..do enjoy and stay safe," while another said, "Digging that dress." Another fan of Priyanka wrote, "Just Wowwwwww PC." One comment read, "A real woman, naturally beautiful."

Priyanka Chopra drew all the attention wearing a beautiful bright yellow satin gown along with a statement diamond neckpiece and a matching shrug for the "Women in Cinema" event at the Red Sea film festival on Friday that was held in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, she turned heads at the red carpet of the film festival's first day, Priyanka wore an elaborated shimmery sheer beige gown.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has two Hollywood films lined up, Love Again and Ending Things. She will also be seen making her digital debut with the Russo Brothers sci-fi thriller Citadel, opposite Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. She is also making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar's project Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.