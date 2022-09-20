Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About Sustainable Development Goals And Child Education At UNGA

As the global goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra graced the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to address various issues like the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and how education is every child's birthright. The Sky is Pink actress then shared pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram handle and posted the highlights of her speech in the comment section.

In her opening statement, Priyanka said that as countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of COVID, as climate crisis affects lives, as conflicts rage, as poverty, displacement, hunger, and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the just world, global solidarity is now more important than ever. She added, "We all know that all is not well with our world. But these crises did not happen by chance, but they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, a to-do list for the world."

On her Instagram handle, Chopra wrote that she had the privilege of participating in the Transforming Education Summit. She shared her disbelief at discovering the fact that 2/3rd of children across the world cannot read or comprehend a simple story, claiming that the system has failed them. She wrote, "As the US Secretary of Education @seccardona put it candidly, education is the great equalizer, but if we continue to do what we have done, we are going to get what we have gotten. We owe every child this basic birthright, an equal chance to learn and reach their full potential."

Ending her note, Priyanka quoted US poet Amanda Gorman, saying, "I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good, so that the world might be great." In her photos, Priyanka posed with social activist Malala Yousafzai and Amanda Gorman, along with a few others.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Hollywood film It's All Coming Back To Me and Citadel, a series helmed by the Russo Brothers. In Bollywood, she will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.