Priyanka Chopra Visits Draught Hit Kenya, Says Climate Crisis ‘Hits Differently As A Mother’

In the video, Priyanka Chopra highlighted the severe water and hunger crisis that are prevalent across the nation. As she travelled to the drought-affected areas to get first-hand experience of the issue, Chopra claimed that being a mother, it has affected her in a different way.

Global star Priyanka Chopra has been associated with humanitarian aid organisation UNICEF for some years now. The actor is global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights, and every year she visits different parts of the world and spends a good length of time working for the organisation. Chopra recently visited Kenya to attend one such event and shared a heartbreaking video from her tour.

Speaking about her trip to Kenya, Priyanka shared a video that showed the kids who are impacted by the crisis. In the video she said, "I am very uneasy today. My mind is in a million places at one time, I am really feeling on the edge. It's been this way since I boarded my flight from LA. I am in Kenya with UNICEF to see the first hand the severe crisis that is unfolding. And as a new mother, it really hits differently. I know its going to tough but I want to take you on this journey." Watch video here

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka asked people to donate and help these people deal with the crisis. She captioned her post as, "Children are starving to death and millions are on the brink of starvation. This is the face of the climate crisis, and here in Kenya it's happening right now. But, there is hope and there are solutions. Over the next few days I'll be showing @unicef's immense efforts happening on the ground to save lives. BUT in order to reverse this unprecedented crisis, money is desperately needed to ensure the good work continues."

She further added, "Please click the link in my bio and donate. In the words of Licbeg Kisika, a teacher I met today who is struggling to fund the school he runs in Sopel village with UNICEF, "What you think is small, is the small that I don't have." I have donated and I hope you will too."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, on the work front, is the busiest celebrity we have in the industry. She was last seen in the Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections. She currently has a few amazing projects, including her debut web series, Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers, It's All Coming Back to Me, Ending Things; and Farhan Akhtar's Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.