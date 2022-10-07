Global star Priyanka Chopra has expressed her support for Iranian women protesting against the killing of Mahsa Amini. The actress is in "awe of" the courage and purpose the women protesting have. Priyanka took to her Instagram account and said that the voices that "speak after ages of forced silence", "must not be stemmed". The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by police in Iran has caused widespread protest in the country, with hundreds of young women marching in the streets demanding justice.

Sharing a black-and-white art piece made in memory of Mahsa, Priyanka asked people to join the "critical movement," and added that numbers matter. Penning a moving message, the actor wrote, "Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab 'improperly'. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed."

In the image, Mahsa can be seen watching numerous women who are placed in her hair and are protesting.

She further added, "I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves. To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter."

Concluding her note, Priyanka added, "Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Jin, jiyan, azaadi... Women, life, freedom."

In her post, she also added hashtags like "Mahsa Amini," "Iran protests," and "woman's life freedom." Meanwhile, Priyanka's followers took to the comment section to thank her for voicing her support for the cause.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by Iran's morality police on September 13 in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women. She was accused of not covering her hair with the hijab properly. Days after her detention, she was pronounced dead, which has been said to be a natural occurrence. However, the activists in Iran allege that it was a deadly hit on her head that led to her demise.

Mahsa's death triggered massive demonstrations across the country, with hundreds of young Iranian women taking to the streets and chopping their hair and shaving their heads publicly in a challenge to Iran's administration.