Punjabi Actress And 'Hema Malini Of Pollywood' Daljeet Kaur Khangura Died At 69;

It is a dark day for the Punjabi film industry as one of its veterans and most shining stars bid farewell to this world and went for her humble abode. Actress Daljeet Kaur, who worked in multiple Punjabi and Hindi films, passed away as a result of a prolonged illness on November 17.

Daljeet Kaur Khangura started working in films in 1976. She was one of the most famous Punjabi actresses of her time. At her peak, she was even termed the 'Hema Malini of Pollywood'. Some of her most notable works are Putt Jattan De, Ki Banu Duniya Da, Mamla Gadbad Hai, and Sarpanch.

Daljeet Khangura was influential in not only Pollywood but Bollywood as well. In her career, she did 70 Punjabi films and 10 Hindi films. One of her most notable Bollywood performances was with Shashi Kapoor in the film Ek Aur Ek Gyarah where her acting garnered her immense praise.

Advertisement

At the peak of her career, Daljeet took a hiatus from films as her husband Harminder Singh Deol passed away in a car accident. However, she wasn't gone forever. She later made a comeback in the 2013 film Singh vs Kaur where she played the role of Gippy Grewal's mother. Apart from films, Daljeet Kaur Khangura was also an accomplished athlete as she used to be a national-level hockey and kabaddi player.

According to reports, Daljeet was unwell for quite some years. She finally breathed her last on Thursday. Furthermore, her last rites were already conducted at 12 pm today.