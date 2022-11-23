Punjabi Actress Nikeet Dhillon REACTS To Her Death Hoax: It Affected My Family, My Grandmom Is Inconsolable

Death hoaxes are quite common in the showbiz industry and several celebs have fallen prey to it over the years. From Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar and more, several celebs have fallen prey to fake death news in the past. And now Punjabi actress Nikeet Dhillon became the recent victim of a death hoax which has left her shocked. It happened after her Instagram account was hacked following which the fake news of her demise started doing the rounds. Upset with rumours, Nikeet cleared the air and shared a video on social media.

In the video, Nikeet stated that spreading such fake news is not funny and that family has been deeply affected by the news. Talking to her fans in Punjabi in the video, Nikeet said, "I have come live because I am furious. Everyone has been calling me. Last one and a half hour has been so difficult that I wasn't able to understand anything. Someone hacked my Instagram account and I was not able to login. Everyone has been checking on me. My maternal grandmother got so worried. I don't know who hacked my account but who so ever did so, this is not funny, not funny at all. Hacking accounts is a different thing, even my facebook has been hacked for two years now and the cyber cell has done nothing in this regard. But putting up something so insensitive after hacking th account...... I was so confused when the first call came in to check on me. And then I got multiple calls from people checking on me about the death hoax doing the rounds. I didn't even know how to react. My family is so affected. My grandmom was in tears throughout our conversation. I don't know how do I even react. Whosoever did so.... just know that I am not going to die anytime soon".

She also expressed her gratitude towards her well wishers and said, "Just for all of you who were concerned about my well being, thanks for all the love. And whosoever hacked my account and spread the fake news of my demise.... Rest In Peace to you. It's not funny".

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nikeet Dhillon, who played the key role in Yaar Anmulle Returns with Harish Verma, Yuvraj Hans and Prabh Gill, was last seen in Manav Shah's directorial Jatt Brothers featuring Punjabi singer Guri and Jass Manak in the lead.