Punjabi Singer Nirvair Singh Passes Away In A Tragic Car Accident

In a tragic turn of events, Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh passed after being involved in a horrific car accident in Melbourne, Australia on August 30. He was 42. According to media reports, the singer was on his way to work when the unfortunate incident took place.

As per media reports, the accident took place on Bulla-Diggers Rest Road in Diggers when a speeding car lost control and hit a jeep, which flipped into the singer's lane and crashed into his vehicle. The impact of the collision was so high that Nirvair passed away on the spot.

Officials claim that Nirviar was 'in the wrong place at the wrong time.' Reports also state that before hitting the jeep, the out-of-control car collided with two other vehicles as well. A woman inside the jeep was injured and rushed to the hospital. According to another report, a man and a woman from the scene were arrested by the cops and placed under police guard in the hospital.

Nirvair's unfortunate demise has sent shockwaves in the music industry. Many took to social media to express their grief.

Singer Gagan Sandhu Kokri who collaborated with Nirvair for the song 'Tere Bina' posted, "Your song was the best song in our album 'My Turn', from which we all started our careers. You were a very good person and your departure was a shock for everyone in Melbourne. RIP bro."

Another friend, Harpreet Singh Matwaha wrote on social media, "Sad and shocking news for the community. You have gone too early. May his pure soul RIP."

Nirvair moved to Australia almost nine years ago to pursue his career in the music industry. He shot to fame with the song 'Tere Bina' from the album 'My Turn'. His other popular tracks include 'Darda-a-Dil', 'Je Russgi', 'Ferrari Dream' and 'Hikk Thok Ke'.