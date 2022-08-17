Amid all the hullabaloo, Puri Jagannadh opened up about the film's casting during his interaction with the media.

Puri Jagannadh's Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, and their fans are super excited to see them together on the silver screen for the very first time. Interestingly, Liger's trailer was super hit among the audience and they are predicting that the film will set the box office on fire.

He said that Liger is a huge budget film because of multiple fight scenes and he had to shoot it at an international level. Owing to the same reason, he brought many foreign fighters on board.

"Since we were spending so much, we chose to go pan-India and in fact global. Then we approached Karan Johar for the collaboration. He then suggested casting Ananya in the film," shared Puri.

When asked how Mike Tyson agreed to be a part of the film, he said, "Speaking of Mike, a role was already written in the script for someone like him. And during the table read sessions, we all needed someone like Mike. And then we felt why do we need 'someone' like him, why not go ahead and cast him instead? I think that was one of the best decisions collectively we've made. It wasn't an easy job to get him on board. It actually took one year to sign him."

Puri went on to add that Liger is a complete package of classy and massy acts, and he is hoping that the film will be a hit.

Apart from Vijay, Ananya and Mike, Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role.

While Vijay plays a kickboxer with a stutter, Ramya plays his mother and Ananya his love interest. Mike will be seen as an antagonist in the film.