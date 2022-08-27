Pushkar-Gayatri Reveal Why They Cast Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan In Vikram Vedha

The makers of Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated project Vikram Vedha dropped the teaser of the film earlier this week and it has already become a strong talking point on social media.

The action and swag oozing from the first sneak-peek has raised the expectation levels of the audience. In an interaction with Mid-day, the film's director Pushkar-Gayatri said that they are overwhelmed with the love and the positivity that their film's teaser received from the audience.

Inspired by the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal, the neo-noir thriller has Saif Ali Khan has playing the role of a honest cop Vikram and Hrithik Roshan playing Vedha, a dreaded gangster.

While speaking about casting the two superstars in their respective roles, the filmmaker-duo was all praise for them and revealed that they were their top choices for this movie.

Pushkar-Gayatri told the tabloid, "At the outset, the producers and we were looking for the best possible actors for the roles. Naturally, Hrithik and Saif were the top choices. Both are generous actors and have a deep understanding of the craft. It was always about making the scene work. As actors, they were so involved in the script that we were all perfectly in sync."

Vikram Vedha is an official remake of Pushkar-Gayatri's previous Tamil directorial of the same name. The original film featured R Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha. The film upon its release, was widely appreciated by the critics and the audience, and was a commercial success at the box office.

Coming back to Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Hindi version, the thriller also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release in theatres on September 30, 2022.