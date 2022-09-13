R Balki recently unveiled the teaser of his film Chup on Bollywood legend Guru Dutt's birthday. Paying an ode to him, the teaser directly pointed to the criticism that the legendary director received for his masterpiece Kaagaz Ke Phool. The teaser of Chup has gained a lot of appreciation from the fans and the release of the psychological thriller has become one of the most awaited ones in recent times.
R Balki Opens Up About Casting Dulquer Salmaan For His Upcoming Psychological Thriller Chup
Balki, who is working with Dulqer Salmaan in the film, recently opened up on casting the south star for his film and the reason comes as a surprise. The filmmaker said, "For Chup, I was lucky to have someone super talented, a superstar in one half of the country, who speaks Hindi as if it’s his mother tongue and who can be a terrific discovery for the other half of the country. I wanted a relatively fresh face for Hindi Cinema with the acting muscle of a veteran and then I found Dulquer. I narrated the film to him on Zoom during the lockdown, and that was it. We met for thirty minutes or so in Cochin and then directly on the set. I never even had to do a reading or a workshop with him"
R Balki's search for novelty paved way for the casting of Dulquer in the thriller and the filmmaker is certain that this will give his audience a never-like-before watch. It must be noted that Dulquer Salmaan has been carrying the most versatile roles and delivering them with utmost dedication. His diverse roles like Kurup, Hey Sinamika, Salute and Sita Ramam highlight his versatility as an actor. With R Balki's thriller, Salmaan is all set to add another interesting role to his list.
Chup is R Balki’s debut in the genre of blood and kills. A thriller of global significance, the movie is conceptually touted as the first of its kind in the world. Others headlining the power-packed cast of the film are Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt. The movie is all set to release on September 23.
- Chup Trailer: A Serial Killer Seeks Revenge From Film Critics In This Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol Film
- Chup: Amitabh Bachchan Turns Music Composer For R Balki’s Film
- Chup: Revenge Of The Artist Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan And Sunny Deol Feature In R Balki's Ode To Guru Dutt
- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Shreya Dhanwanthary: Love Is The Only Surprising Thing That's Left On The Planet
- Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan Announces His Next With R Balki On His Birthday
- Pooja Bhatt On Her Return To Big Screen With Chup: I Feel Privileged That I Could Play My Age On Screen
- R Balki In Talks With Abhishek Bachchan For A Cricket-Based Drama: Report
- R Balki Confirms Amitabh Bachchan Is A Part Of His Sunny Deol-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer
- Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan Set To Star In R Balki's Next, Film To Release In 2022
- Dulquer Salmaan’s Film With R Balki Will Be A Psychological Thriller, Confirms PC Sreeram
- Dulquer Salmaan’s Massive Lineup Of Films Will Leave You Excited!
- R Balki Says Arjun Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Are Keen To Collaborate With Him