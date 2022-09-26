R Balki made his directorial debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Amitabh Bachchan-Tabu starrer Cheeni Kum in 2007. The romantic comedy film upon its release, was well-received by the critics and the audience.

Balki, in a new interview with Galatta Plus, revealed that the genesis of his latest release Chup: Revenge Of The Artist came from his own experience around one particular review for Cheeni Kum.

The Paa director said that after Cheeni Kum received a thunderous response at its London premiere in 2007, he was hoping that the film would receive a similar response in India as well. However, Balki said that he was stunned when he came across a particular review where he was thrashed to pieces and his film was called 'rubbish.'

Balki told the news portal, "In those days, there was one very influential reviewer... When I opened the paper, I saw I was thrashed to pieces, that it (film) was rubbish. Nonsense was written. First, I was so stunned that somebody can be so vicious. Why was somebody so angry with a happy film, I could not understand this entire thing. So I just went into actual depression.

He revealed that later Amitabh Bachchan called him and tried talking to him. He said that the megastar made him realise that the world at large was talking about Cheeni Kum positively and he should not be fixated on one bad review.

Balki also added that Big B had told him that the review of Cheeni Kum was full of "agenda." He continued, "A month after the film, I met Amit ji and told him how can they get away with this? We can't get away- there are reviewers, audience holding us accountable. How can he get away? He is destroying my peace of mind, he can destroy my life, my career also."

The Chup: Revenge Of The Artist director said that he believes that reviews are important to guide people towards a particular film. Hence, there should be decency involved in the writing.

"I always believe reviews are important to guide people towards a particular film, but there is decency involved, there is writing involved, if you don't like it there is a way to say it. But it was a vicious attack. I just felt, how can he get away, I thought we should bump them off. Amit ji started laughing and said, 'You crazy fellow, what are you thinking, what are you on? What did you drink?' and we left it at that, never spoke about it. But the story started developing in my mind, since that day in 2007," Balki shared with Galatta Plus.

Speaking about Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, the film, running in theatres, revolves around a serial killer who murders fim critics in gruesome manner for being dishonet while reviewing movies. The psychological thriller features Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in leading roles.