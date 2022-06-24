R Madhavan Claims ISRO Used Panchang For Mars Orbiter Mission; Gets Trolled On Social Media

To the unversed, the Rocketry actor had spoken about ISRO and the Mars Orbiter Mission in a recently held promotional event for the film. In his speech, R Madhavan claimed that it was the Panchang that helped ISRO launch a rocket into space and reach Mars' orbit. However, the actor-filmmaker is now getting brutally trolled for his claims, and the netizens have named him 'Whatsapp Uncle.'

R Madhavan is finally making his directorial debut with the upcoming project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The renowned actor himself is playing the central character Nambi Narayanan in the film. However, R Madhavan is now making headlines for his claims on ISRO using Panchang for Mars Orbiter Mission.

It all started after singer-activist TM Krishna shared R Madhavan's speech on social media and tagged ISRO, asking why this important information is missing from their website. "Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website https://isro.gov.in/pslv-c25-mars-orbiter-mission/mars-orbiter-mission-profile

Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam!," wrote Krishna on his post.

He also translated R Madhavan's Tamil speech into English, which reads: "In case you do not understand Tamil the gist is Indian rockets did not have 3 engines ( solid, liquid and cryogenic) that helps western rockets propel themselves into mars orbit. But since Indian lacked that they used all the information in the panchangam (hindu almanac)"

Check out TM Krishna's Twitter post here:

The netizens, including the loyal fans of R Madhavan, are disappointed with the Rocketry actor's claims and stated that he has now officially changed into a 'Whatsapp Uncle' from a "Chocolate Boy." The actor-filmmaker is now being trolled for making baseless claims without properly studying about the topic.

Advertisement Advertisement

Check out some of the trolls here...