R Madhavan, who is gearing up for the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, has been making headlines for his comments on Twitter. The actor earlier this month was mocked by netizens when he said that 'panchang', an ancient almanac based on planetary positions, was used by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission. Now, the actor is being trolled for his recent comment on Indian Twitter users.

The actor in a tweet had said that only 25 Lakh people in India are on Twitter. A social media user had shared a video to slam Madhavan and wrote, "Madhavansplaining: This @ActorMadhavan is spewing non-stop nonsense to promote his film and it is only getting more and more laughable with every passing day. Isn't there any other way to promote his film than this?"

Madhavan was quick to respond to the tweet. Accepting his mistake he wrote, "Easy bro.. you are a sportsman.. I am exhausted sleep deprived .so said less than 25lakhs instead of 250 lakhs .. but the point was it still less that 1.7% of the population - which was my point .. why so much venom bro.. not good for your sport .. ."

Advertisement Advertisement

Many fans came to his support for accepting his very human error in a witty tweet. One wrote, "Classy reply, Maddy. Yeesh. It's after all a number, and the point still stands," another added, "Great answer."

Workwise, Madhavan is waiting for the release of his directorial debut film. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan. He was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO, who was accused of espionage in 1994.

The film was premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be releasing in several languages and is set to have a worldwide release on July 1, 2022.