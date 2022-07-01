R Madhavan On The Possibility Of Doing Tanu Weds Manu Franchise: I Am Done With It

"I think that's water under the bridge. There is no point in beating a dead horse... You know, it's so difficult to come up with original stuff, and then there are expectations of a film. See, if it's a sequel to Avengers or a superhero series, it's easier because you have a template. But with Tanu Weds Manu, it's impossible. And I think I am done with it. I don't want to go back to being Manu now," Madhavan told YouTuber Jaby Koey.

Actor R Madhavan whose latest film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect arrived in theatres today (July 1, 2022), opened up about the possibility of doing a sequel to his popular film Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and said that he does not want to go back to being Manu now.

Interestingly, in another interview, Madhavan responded to rumours of the possible remake of his 2001 film Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein.

He told Pinkvilla, "I wish them all the very best. I think it's foolishness, and that's my opinion. I wouldn't want to touch that. I wouldn't do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do. And I hope they surprise, because nothing in the industry can actually be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people."

Coming back to Madhavan's latest release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which also marks his directorial debut, the film has been receiving positive response from critics, as well as the audience.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer.