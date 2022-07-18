After winning a gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen, R Madhavan's son Vedaant has given him another reason to be proud! The young boy broke the National Junior Record for the 1500 m freestyle at the Junior National Aquatics by smashing the previous record holder's record of 16 minutes.

R Madhavan took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness and posted a video from the aquatic meet. The video featured Vedaant swimming as the commentator said, "Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait Page's record at the 780m mark. I did not expect him to do it but he picked up his pace beautifully." He also said that Vedaant's arm action and kicks have become stronger and added that he never thought that Vedaant would try for the record.

Madhavan captioned his tweet as, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken."

Meanwhile, fans congratulated the father-son duo for this proud moment. A netizen wrote, "Congratulations to Vedaant. What a celebration time in your family @ActorMadhavan. Brilliant #Rocketry and now this." Another one wrote, "Blessed are those parents, who are recognised in this world by virtue of their kids ..You are one such parent sir !! I adore you." "Congratulation to both of you. you as a father should b very proud for sons achievement, and Vedant as a son made proud his father, and collectively u both making prouder India.," read another comment.

Earlier, in an interview with Brut, R Madhavan had jokingly said that he feels jealous of his son, Vedaant's success now. On the other hand, after his winning streaks, Vedaant had said in an interview with DD National that he wanted to carve his own 'identity' and didn't want to live under her father's shadow. He had also credited his parents for constant support and motivation.

Speaking about work, R Madhavan was recently seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which he essayed the role of Nambi Narayanan, former ISRO scientist who was falsely accused of being a spy.