Amid endless debates on the topic of nepotism, actress Raima Sen, daughter of Moon Moon Sen and granddaughter of Suchitra Sen, in a recent interview with a leading tabloid opened up on how she didn't have it quite easy in the industry despite hailing from an illustrious film family.

The actress made her acting debut with a supporting role in Shabaza Azmi's 1999 film, Godmother. But it was Rituparno Ghosh's Bengali film, Chokher Bali which gained her recognition.

While speaking with ETimes, Raima said that when she joined the film industry, people had a lot of expectations from her as she was Moon Moon Sen's daughter and her sister Riya was already a part of the industry.

Raima shared, "Being a star kid, people had already expected a lot out of me, they had already judged me, criticised me. They expected me to be a know-it-all. I think it is very difficult for the star kids in the beginning. For a newcomer who is an outsider, there is no baggage. But when it is a star kid is doing his/her first film, people will judge them."

The Parineeta actress continued, "So it was tough for me initially. My grandmother Suchitra Sen has left a great legacy behind. I wasn't going to get a Sanjay Leela Bhansali debut. Initially, it was difficult to break in."

Calling Chokher Bali a turning point in her career, Raima said that after she did this film, people started seeing her as Raima and not as Moon Moon Sen's daughter or Riya's sister adding that she has successfully created her niche in that space.

"I did Godmother and it was not an ideal launch so to say. After that, I did a few other art films. I did my share of screen tests and auditions. I was thrown out of films a couple of times. I have had my share of struggles and hardships. Now when I look back at them, I think they were all a blessing because I got to learn a lot from them," the tabloid quoted the Mai actress as saying.

Raima said that she appreciates the things that she has experience in her career as they have made her stronger. She revealed that she never had any formal training as an actor and has learnt from her practical experiences. The actress further said that she has worked under some talented directors in her career.

Workwise, Raima Sen recently made in debut in the Marathi Film Industry with Atul Kulkarni-starrer Anya. Her upcoming projects are Vinay Basu's Aliya Basu Gayab Hai and a Tamil film starring Vijay Anthony.