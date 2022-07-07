Raj Babbar Sentenced To 2 Years In Jail In A 26-Year-Old Case; Read Details Inside

Raj Babbar, the famous actor-politician has been sentenced to 2 years in jail, by a special court in Lucknow. As per the reports, Raj Babbar is sentenced in a 26-year-old case of poll code violations. The Congress leader was found guilty of assaulting a government officer during the Lok Sabha elections of 1996, by the court.

Reportedly, Raj Babbar, who was in Samajwadi Party then had obstructed the government duties and assaulted polling officer Krishna Singh Rana, during the Lok Sabha elections of 1996. The officer filed a complaint at Warizganj police station, in which he had claimed that Raj Babbar, Aravind Yadav, and others forced their way into the polling booth 192, at Sultan-e-Madaris school.