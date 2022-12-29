Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Anju Mahendroo Posts Unseen Pic With Kakaji, Says ‘Love You & Miss You Loads’

Rajesh Khanna, who made his debut with Aakhri Khat in 1966, is among the most successful superstars in the history of Indian cinema. Fondly called 'kaka', the first blockbuster hit actor of the Hindi film industry was born as Jatin Khanna in Amritsar on December 29, 1942.

Today is the 80th birth anniversary of the veteran star. On this special occasion, his loyal fans are remembering him. Actress Anju Mahendru, who shared a close bond with Khanna at one point in time, too remembered him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she posted an old unseen photo with Kakaji. In the picture, she's seen sharing a candid moment with the late superstar. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday Kakaji (folded hands emoji) Love you n miss you loads!! Peace always..."

Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna is regarded as a legendary actor who delivered many hits in 25 years. He reportedly delivered around 100 All-Time Blockbusters in his acting career.

Besides his films, Khanna also made headlines due to his love life and affairs. He eventually exchanged wedding vows with Dimple Kapadia, a well-known Bollywood actress. But before that, his split from Anju Mahendroo, his first love, caused a stir everywhere.

ANJU MAHENDROO & RAJESH KHANNA'S CLOSE BOND

Rajesh Khanna was already well-known in the industry while Anju was trying to establish herself. Although little is known about how the two met, their love is nonetheless regarded as being sincere and genuine.

In the early years of their relationship, the two gave one other unconditional support. Anju was a loyal girlfriend, and even Rajesh didn't hesitate to pamper her. According to reports, the duo lived together from 1966 until 1972, a period of seven long years.

Anju was allegedly dating West Indian cricketer Gary Sobers around 1971. Anju's lenient attitude toward marriage further infuriated the veteran star. He was an acclaimed artist in the industry, and Anju's mother wanted him to marry her daughter as soon as possible. Khanna himself felt the same way. But

Khanna ended his relationship with Anju in 1972 as a result of her continuous refusal to tie the knot. Anju had previously admitted in an interview that the legendary star's varying and inconsistent opinions caused a lot of chaos in their relationship. Reportedly, he also wanted to to quit her acting career after marriage.

After their breakup, they didn't speak to each other for 17 long years.