Rajkummar Rao Opens Up On His Plans To Have A Baby with Patralekhaa: ‘Want A Girl Like Shehnaaz Gill’

Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, has been all over the news today. After all, she has launched her first chat show as Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Interestingly, the first episode of the show was graced by Rajkummar Rao and his chemistry with Shehnaaz was on point as the duo was seen at their candid best. During the conversation, Punjab's Katrina Kaif was seen quizzing Rajkummar about his plans to start his family and his response won hearts.

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor was initially surprised by the sudden question about his plans of having a baby. To this, the actor responded saying that he hasn't really thought about becoming a father yet. "Mujhe lagta hai main khud hi abhi bacha hu," he was quoted saying. However, he emphasised that if he has a daughter, he wants her to be like Shehnaaz Gill. Rajkummar said, "Meri beti ho to main chahtu hu aap jaisi ho bindaas, sweet, simple, sundar and talented". Isn't that sweet? We wonder what Patralekhaa has to say in this regard.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar tied the knot with Patralekhaa in November 2021 after dating her for almost a decade. Talking about the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in Monica O My Darling which is a neo-noir crime comedy thriller. Also starring Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi, the movie had released on Netflix on November 11. He will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi which also star Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The movie will mark Rajkummar's second collaboration with Janhvi after Roohi.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's much talked about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also starring Jassie Gill, Pooja Hedge, Venkatesh Daggubati, Vijendra Singh, Raghav Juyal, etc, the Farhad Samji directorial is slated to release on Eid next year. Besides, Shehnaaz will also be seen collaborating with Rhea Kapoor for her yet to be titled production. The movie will reportedly be helmed by Karan Boolani and will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.