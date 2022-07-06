Ever since Kangana Ranaut dropped the 'nepotism' word on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, it has become a topic of debate in right from the film industry to social media. Amid the constant discussion around this subject, Rajkummar Rao shared his take on nepotism in the film industry.

In his latest chat with India Today, the Stree actor said that although nepotism exists in the industry, there are opportunities now available owing to the advent of OTT platform and cited examples of actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Pratik Gandhi. He opined that while nepotism will always remain in the film industry, at the end of the day, it's work and talent that will speak.

He was quoted as saying, "Nepotism will always be there, but now there are many opportunities. I have friends who were my classmates but are getting recognition now, thanks to OTT platforms. Like Jaideep (Ahlawat) who did so well in Pataal Lok and Pratik (Gandhi) in Scam 1992. Nepotism will be there, but your work and talent will speak."

Speaking about successful movies, Rao emphasised that no one knows the formula of a hit film and hence, one should keep trying and then leave it to destiny.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor told the portal, "I haven't really thought about why South films are doing well, maybe because they are good films, the hard work shows. But I believe cinema goes through phases, at one point we were shooting songs in Switzerland, then we started telling small-town stories, and now it is time for larger-than-life cinema that the South offers."

He said that he would love to do films that would make him feel proud as an actor adding that he is okay if his movies don't earn Rs 100 Crore at the box office.

"But, as an actor, I rather do films I can be proud of not, not necessarily something that is working. As long as my producers don't lose money, I can keep telling stories. I would rather do films I will be proud of. I don't want to be part of a herd. It is okay if my films don't make ₹100 crore at the box office," Rao told the publication.

Currently, Rajkummar Rao is awaiting the release of his upcoming film HIT: The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra. The thriller is an official remake of Vishwak Sen's 2020 Telugu film by the same name.