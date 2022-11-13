Rakesh Sharma Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note For Hera Pheri Director: One By One They All Leave

Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Sharma is no more with us. The ace filmmaker, who made films like Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana, etc, breathed his last on November 10 at the age of 81. And now, Mr Natwarlal star Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for the filmmaker as he mourned his demise. Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, "But morose is the day .. for another colleague has left us and me in particular .."

Remembering the late filmmaker, Bachchan wrote that one by one everyone is leaving. "Rakesh Sharma , first AD to Prakash Mehra on 'ZANJEER' .. then independent director for other PM ( prakash mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country ) films .. and singularly - Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al .. and such great camaraderie on sets and else where, socially, during events and Holi," he added. Big B also added that people like Rakesh Sharma 'leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget'. He further wrote, "A most affable and kind hearted human , ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced".

Later, the legendary actor got emotional and stated that he is hesitant about going to Rakesh Sharma's funeral. Explaining the reason, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog, "For I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh. You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered".

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently making headlines for his recent release Uunchai. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai also stars Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. Earlier, he had also visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for the success of the movie along with his son Abhishek Bachchan. He also urged people to watch the films in theatres. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, he said, "There is a different joy in going to the theatre and watching a movie after buying a ticket. The situation is very tough these days, no one is going to the theatre. I join my hands and request you to buy tickets and watch our movie in theatres".

He will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's upcoming directorial Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Besides, Amitabh will be collaborating with Deepika once again in the Hindi remake of The Intern which is expected to hit the floors next week.