Ananya Panday

The Liger actress celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her cousin Ahaan and his family. She shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations and captioned them as, 'Happy Rakhi to the light of my life 🤍 For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end 🥺 Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii.'

Yash

Rocking Star Yash of KGF fame posted an adorable picture with his sibling Nandini and wrote, 'Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan. nandinirahulnaripella.'

Sonam Kapoor

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post some throwback pictures and penned a sweet note. It read, 'Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I've taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can't wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you've refused to call didi except my darling jahaankapoor26 and bhambhani_siddhant.'

Sunny Deol

The action hero dug into his archives and pulled out a throwback picture from one of his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his sister. He captioned it as, 'Happy Rakshbandhan My Dear Sisters #sister.'

Sanjay Dutt

The Shamshera star posted a lovely blast from the past featuring his late father Sunil Dutt and sisters Namrata and Priya. He accompanied it with a sweet note that read, 'Knowing that I will always have you two standing by me, makes me feel blessed and happier. Thank you for always being my strength priyadutt & namrata62. I love you both so much! ❤️ Happy Raksha Bandhan.'

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant posted a couple of pictures with his sister from their Raksha Bandhan celebration and wrote, 'Happy Rakshabandhan to all. Celebrate this bond of love with elegance.'

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar posted a happy picture with sister Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan and captioned it as, 'Best sisters ever. ❤️zoieakhtar farahkhankunder #rakshabandhan.'