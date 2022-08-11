People across the country are celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan today (August 11). It's the day where sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrist, perform aarti, feed sweets and exchange gift with each other. In turn, brothers promise to protect them and be their strong pillar of support in every situation in life.
Our Bollywood stars are also ringing in this festival with full gusto. Some of them took to social media to wish their fans on Raksha Bandhan with throwback pictures of their siblings. A few even posted pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebration. Have a look.
Ananya Panday
The Liger actress celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her cousin Ahaan and his family. She shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations and captioned them as, 'Happy Rakhi to the light of my life 🤍 For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end 🥺 Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii.'
Yash
Rocking Star Yash of KGF fame posted an adorable picture with his sibling Nandini and wrote, 'Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan. nandinirahulnaripella.'
Sonam Kapoor
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post some throwback pictures and penned a sweet note. It read, 'Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I've taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can't wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you've refused to call didi except my darling jahaankapoor26 and bhambhani_siddhant.'
Sunny Deol
The action hero dug into his archives and pulled out a throwback picture from one of his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his sister. He captioned it as, 'Happy Rakshbandhan My Dear Sisters #sister.'
Sanjay Dutt
The Shamshera star posted a lovely blast from the past featuring his late father Sunil Dutt and sisters Namrata and Priya. He accompanied it with a sweet note that read, 'Knowing that I will always have you two standing by me, makes me feel blessed and happier. Thank you for always being my strength priyadutt & namrata62. I love you both so much! ❤️ Happy Raksha Bandhan.'
Vikrant Massey
Vikrant posted a couple of pictures with his sister from their Raksha Bandhan celebration and wrote, 'Happy Rakshabandhan to all. Celebrate this bond of love with elegance.'
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar posted a happy picture with sister Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan and captioned it as, 'Best sisters ever. ❤️zoieakhtar farahkhankunder #rakshabandhan.'
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Aryan-Arpita, Akshara-Kairav & Other On-Screen Jodis Who Give Major Sibling Goals
- Weekly Box Office Report And Prediction By Trade Expert
- Laal Singh Chaddha VS Raksha Bandhan Box Office Early Trends: Trade Analysts Say Aamir's Film Has Upper Hand
- Raksha Bandhan Twitter Review: Will Akshay Kumar-Starrer Beat Laal Singh Chaddha At The Box Office?
- Raksha Bandhan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's Film Is Just A Dangling Thread
- Raksha Bandhan 2022 Special: 5 Bollywood Songs That Capture The Essence Of Siblinghood
- Raksha Bandhan Box Office Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar-Aanand L Rai's Film Get A Bumper Opening?
- Akshay Kumar Says He Won't Make 'Ghinoni' Films; 'They Have To Be Family Entertainers'
- Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Laal Singh Chaddha VS Raksha Bandhan At Box Office; 'Akshay Kumar Knows...'
- Akshay Kumar Addresses Criticism Over Working On Multiple Films In A Year; 'My 8 Hours Are Equal To...'
- Pandya Store Star Kanwar Dhillon Meets His Idol Akshay Kumar; Shares A Childhood Pic With The Actor
- Rakhi 2022: 5 Reasons To Watch Akshay Kumar-Starrer Raksha Bandhan With Your Siblings On The Festive Day