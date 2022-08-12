As the Rakhi celebrations continue today, we bring to you some of the lovely pictures of Bollywood celebrities, who celebrated the festival with their siblings. While some people celebrated the bond of brother and sister yesterday, others are celebrating it today. Those who are not aware, in Rakhi, sisters tie a thread of love on their brothers' wrist and the latter promise their sisters that they will protect them their whole life!
Varun Dhawan
Coming back to Rakhi celebration, Varun Dhawan shared a selfie on his Instagram page, wherein he is seen flaunting his hand full of Rakhis.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan on other hand, shared a couple of pictures wherein he is seen touching his sister's feet to show his respect towards her. His sister is seen blessing him while donning a beautiful smile on her face.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's actress-sister Soha Ali Khan also shared a few pictures from Rakhi celebrations in her house. In one of the pictures shared by Soha, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is seen applying tilak to Jeh Ali Khan's head while Saif and Taimur Ali Khan look on.
Shraddha Kapoor
Actress Shraddha Kapoor who share great rapport with her brother Siddhant Kapoor, also shared an Instagram post, wherein she is seen hugging her brother tightly. She captioned it as, 'Luckiest brothers in the universe!!!🤪 Happy Rakhi my Babus 💜💜💜 siddhanthkapoor priyaankksharma.'
Which celebrity's post did you like the most? Tell us in the comments section below.
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Fahmaan Khan, Hina Khan, Jannat Zubair, Divyanka & Others Celebrate Rakhi
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Aryan-Arpita, Akshara-Kairav & Other On-Screen Jodis Who Give Major Sibling Goals
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ananya Panday, Yash & Others Celebrate Rakhi & Drop Wishes For Fans
- Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs To Attend Arjun Kanungo’s Wedding Party
- Independence Day 2022: Patriotic Songs From Past Two Decades That Today’s Generation Must Watch
- Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal Becomes The Most Expensive Film Of Their Career!
- Jugjugg Jeeyo OTT Streaming Details: Here Is Where You Can Watch Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani-Starrer
- Varun Dhawan Remembers Sidharth Shukla As Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Clocks 8 Years; Says He Was Kind-Hearted
- Varun Dhawan Reveals Why He Did Not Feel Like He Acted With Anil Kapoor In Jugjugg Jeeyo
- Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Reacts To Varun Dhawan Getting Trolled For His 'Parallel Cinema' Comment
- Jugjugg Jeeyo Day 5 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Registers Minimal Drop
- Exclusive! Jugjugg Jeeyo Actor Savant Singh Premi: Varun And Maniesh Used To Treat Me Like A Younger Brother