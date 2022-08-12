Varun Dhawan

Coming back to Rakhi celebration, Varun Dhawan shared a selfie on his Instagram page, wherein he is seen flaunting his hand full of Rakhis.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan on other hand, shared a couple of pictures wherein he is seen touching his sister's feet to show his respect towards her. His sister is seen blessing him while donning a beautiful smile on her face.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's actress-sister Soha Ali Khan also shared a few pictures from Rakhi celebrations in her house. In one of the pictures shared by Soha, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is seen applying tilak to Jeh Ali Khan's head while Saif and Taimur Ali Khan look on.

Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor who share great rapport with her brother Siddhant Kapoor, also shared an Instagram post, wherein she is seen hugging her brother tightly. She captioned it as, 'Luckiest brothers in the universe!!!🤪 Happy Rakhi my Babus 💜💜💜 siddhanthkapoor priyaankksharma.'