Raksha Bandhan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Akshay Kumar's latest release Raksha Bandhan has met with the same fate as Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, as it has been leaked online for free download. Yes, you read it right! Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan full movie is available on several notorious sites. Now, it is to be seen which film will perform better at the box office, as both the films have been leaked online on the very first day of their release.
Meanwhile, Akshay's Raksha Bandhan has been receiving mixed response from film critics and trade analysts and here's what they have to say about the film...
Rohit Jaiswal
'#RakshaBandhan 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½ 'PURE FAMILY ENTERTAINER' Sure shot winner because of emotions, simplicity, connecting content, brilliant screenplay & stunning performance by lead actors. #AnandLRai is Back with a CONFIRMED SUPERHIT this time.'
Taran Adarsh
'#OneWordReview... #RakshaBandhan: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ #AanandLRai gets it right this time... Simple plot. Relatable backdrop. Strong emotions... Several moving moments [interval point and second hour] big plus... #AkshayKumar top notch. #RakshaBandhanReview.'
Subhash K Jha
'Just finished #RakshaBandhan..the tears won' t stop. What a film! What a perfomance, akshaykumar
,you are forgiven for Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.4 stars.'
Sumit Kadel
'#RakshaBandhan ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5) HARDHITTING film based on regressive dowry system,it makes you laugh & cry equivalently. 1st half is loaded with humor while 2nd half is immensely emotional. akshaykumar BRILLIANT act elevates the film impact , aanandlrai direction is Top Rate.'
Based on the sacred bond of brother and sisters, Raksha Bandhan also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles.
Which film are you planning to watch this weekend? Tell us in the comments section below.
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Fahmaan Khan, Hina Khan, Jannat Zubair, Divyanka & Others Celebrate Rakhi
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Aryan-Arpita, Akshara-Kairav & Other On-Screen Jodis Who Give Major Sibling Goals
- Weekly Box Office Analysis And Prediction For Laal Singh Chaddha And Raksha Bandhan By Trade Expert
- Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ananya Panday, Yash & Others Celebrate Rakhi & Drop Wishes For Fans
- Laal Singh Chaddha VS Raksha Bandhan Box Office Early Trends: Trade Analysts Say Aamir's Film Has Upper Hand
- Raksha Bandhan Twitter Review: Will Akshay Kumar-Starrer Beat Laal Singh Chaddha At The Box Office?
- Raksha Bandhan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's Film Is Just A Dangling Thread
- Raksha Bandhan 2022 Special: 5 Bollywood Songs That Capture The Essence Of Siblinghood
- Raksha Bandhan Box Office Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar-Aanand L Rai's Film Get A Bumper Opening?
- Akshay Kumar Says He Won't Make 'Ghinoni' Films; 'They Have To Be Family Entertainers'
- Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Laal Singh Chaddha VS Raksha Bandhan At Box Office; 'Akshay Kumar Knows...'
- Akshay Kumar Addresses Criticism Over Working On Multiple Films In A Year; 'My 8 Hours Are Equal To...'