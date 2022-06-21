The trailer of Akshay Kumar's much awaited film Raksha Bandhan has been unveiled today (June 21). The film marks the Khiladi Kumar's second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re. Going by the first look of the film, it promises to be high on emotions and has the superstar dropping some major sibling goals.
Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's Film Celebrates The Purest Form Of Bond
Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share the trailer and wrote, "Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai!"
Watch the trailer.
The comedy drama stars Akshay as a loving sibling who takes up the charge of getting his four sisters married. Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of his childhood sweetheart. The Aanand L Rai directorial also tackles the prejudices of having daughters, dowry, and other issues.
"For me, it's all about the journey. Raksha Bandhan is not an easy film to make. It's just so basic that one has to unlearn a lot of things. I had to be very honest while making a film like Raksha Bandhan. As a director, or let's say, as a person, I put all that I learnt from life in this film," Aanand L Rai had earlier said in an interview.
Besides Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles. The film is slated to lock horns with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office on August 11.
