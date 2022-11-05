Rakul Preet Drops An Interesting Answer When Asked 'Is Bollywood Dead'? See Her Reply

Rakul Preet Singh, who predominantly works in the south Indian film industry, made her debut with Gilli. Since then, the actress has gone on to deliver some hits, even a few in Bollywood. Rakul was part of Day 1 of the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, 2022, as a speaker for the segment called From South to Bollywood: Crossover of Challenges. During her session, the actress gave an intriguing reply when asked if Bollywood is dead as actors are rushing to work in regional cinemas.

Rakul Preet Singh said, "Cinema is a language of emotion and not boundaries. The conversation has started now but veteran stars like Sridevi and Tabu have all worked in the South. There have been so many films that have been remade then and now. Today, the reach the high so we are having a discussion. But the pandemic has made us have discussions about contents from the West, Korean or regional. The best of all worlds have come together."

Further, addressing the question of whether Bollywood is really over, Rakul replied, "It's just a phase. People love to write about things that are not working. But it takes a lot of effort behind a product. Today, South films are working but we are only talking about ones that released here. Others don't release here and don't work. Post the pandemic, the taste of the audience have changed. It's not about South or Bollywood films working but the kind of cinema people want to watch. They need larger than life cinema."

The actress then spoke about the pressures of remaining socially relevant. Speaking about taking pressure, Rakul Preet said that it depends on you, how much of it you want in your hands. Adding that it is easy to succumb to social media demands, the Thank God star said that she is someone who doesn't follow all the trends. "I do my own things. I feel you have to draw that line somewhere. If social media is also manicured and I have to put out pictures daily to stay relevant, I will lose my real self," she said.

Rakul Preet Singh's most recent films were Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra and Doctor G with Ayushmaan Khurrana. Over the course of her 13-year career, Rakul has been a part of several big movies in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil, including Venkatadri Express (2013), Yaariyan (2014), Sarrainodu (2016), Dhruva (2016), Nannaku Prematho (2016), De De Pyaar De (2019), among others.