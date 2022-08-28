Actress Rakul Preet Singh had two major Bollywood releases this year, John Abraham's Attack and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. Unfortunately, despite headlined by stars and mounted on an ambitious scale, both the movies failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

In a recent interview with News18, Rakul Preet reacted to the underwhelming performances of both the films. The actress said, "I would lie if I say that it didn't bother me at all. It affected me but didn't deter me. I believe in this saying that people trying to bury me don't know that I'm a seed. Nothing breaks me."

The actress told the news portal that she feels that there's no formula to a successful films. Singh said that her last two box office failures helped her in getting a better understanding of what's working and what's not. According to Rakul, it also helped her to retrospect and reflect, and that she is very proud of them.

"In the post-pandemic world, there are multiple reasons behind a film not working. But I don't think that box office dictates the quality of a film," the publication quoted her as saying.

Speaking about Runway 34 in particular where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet said that the film was extremely well-reviewed and everyone who watched it told her that they didn't know why it didn't work. She said that as an actor, the best one can do is to give it all and she is lucky that her performance in that film was appreciated.

Rakul said that her takeway from Runway 34 was her experience of doing the film, the learning and her growth as an actor and a person.

She also shared her take on box office numbers and said, "I consciously make an effort to not be affected with them. We should go past it because everything is so dicey now. A few other films also met with a similar fate."

Workwise, Rakul Preet is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli which is an official remake of Vishnu Vishal's Tamil hit Ratsasan.