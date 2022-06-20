She told Bollywood Bubble, "Yes it does sometimes bothers me because people forget that there's so much hard work that goes behind making a film. So, you know what bothers me is that if there is a product which is bad, it's fine, please write it off. But when the product has got good reviews, it's very unfortunate that the box office collection of a film determines if it's a good film or bad."

This April, Rakul Preet Singh had two releases- Attack and Runway 34. While Attack featured John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside her, Runway 34 featured Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Rakul said that it does bother her sometimes when media uses nasty language during the coverage of any film's performance at the box office.

She further added that the audience is living in unfortunate times. While some people go for certain films, others don't. The wave has completely changed as to what people are liking and everyone is trying to figure that out. She went on to add that even in the industry, everyone's figuring out what's working and what's not working, what's an OTT film now and what's a theatrical film.

"The thing is we sell negative and that's what affects me. I feel that yes, please write that the collection of a film is low on day 1. But when it's jumped on day 2, keep your headline limited to it. See the positive because if we don't push good content, you can't expect the film industry to experiment. There has to be some sort of unity for a good product," added Rakul.

She concluded by saying that she is not saying to be biased towards any product, but she hopes that a good film get its due.