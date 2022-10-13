In November last, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public on the latter's birthday.

The Faltu actor wished her with a love-soaked note that read, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are."

Since then, the lovebirds have been making public appearances together and dropping major couple goals. Amid this, recently, a report in a leading publication stated that Rakul and Jackky are planning to take their relationship to the next level by getting hitched in 2023.

The tabloid even quoted Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman spilling the beans about the actress and Jackky Bhagnani's relationship status.

"Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening. Marriage is the climax of any relationship. Jackky is one of the top producers of Indian cinema and he has lots of ambitious projects in mind, in fact, both of them are very busy people. So, they have their own goals," Aman was quoted as saying by ETimes.

In view of this development and growing speculations, Rakul Preet Singh decided to break the silence. She tweeted today, "@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it's funny how I don't have news about my life .." Looks like there's still some time for the wedding bells to ring.

Workwise, the actress is gearing up for Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G which is slated to hit the theatrical screens this week.