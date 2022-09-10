Akshay Kumar-Rakul Preet Singh's psychological thriller Cuttputlli released on Disney+Hotstar last week. A remake of Vishnu Vishal's Tamil hit Ratsasan, the Bollywood remake failed to impress the critics and the audiences. Also, the crime thriller received flak for the romantic angle between Akshay and Rakul which many felt was irrelevant to the narrative and killed the thrill of the film.

In her recent interaction with Indian Express, Rakul addressed this criticism and said that they had a romantic angle in the 'thrilling and intense' film as a breather to make it a family watch.

Rakul told the tabloid, "There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala. Today if you say that Telugu cinema is doing well, it is masala that is doing well. People want entertainment. People have had tough lives, especially the last two-three years have been very tough. Families, a large section of our Indian cinema viewers, enjoy the balance. So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch."

The actress also spoke about people jokingly calling her 'Lady Akshay Kumar' for doing multiple films in a year in the Telugu Film Industry. She called herself a workaholic and said that she 'lives, breathes and dreams' cinema. The Runway 34 actress said that she is extremely grateful that she has work and added that she will never say no to work.

So far, Rakul Preet Singh had three releases this year which include John Abraham's Attack, Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 and Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli. Her upcoming film is Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn's Thank God which is scheduled to release on October 24, 2022.