Rakul Preet Singh Mourns Pet Dog's Death In Emotional Note, Shares UNSEEN Pics: You Came Into...

Rakul Preet Singh and her family members are grief-stricken as they have lost their beloved pet dog Blossom. On Tuesday (December 27), the Bollywood actress shared an emotional note to inform her fans about the demise of her four-legged friend. The De De Pyaar De actress expressed her thoughts in the form of words while mourning the death of her pet on social media. She also posted unseen pictures with her pet along with her heartfelt note.

RAKUL PREET MOURNS DOG'S DEATH

The Attack actress opened up about her memories with Blossom, saying that her furry friend came into her life sixteen years ago. She said that her pet dog only showered her family members with love and joy.

Expressing her pain, Rakul Singh said that she will miss her pet a lot as she has 'grown up' with it. She added that she was glad Blossom didn't suffer in pain during the last days.

The tinsel town shared a series of unseen pictures with her pet dog as she bid farewell to our dearest Blossom. The cutie pie was an integral part of Rakul's life and she mentioned the same in her heartwarming note. She dropped the post on her official Instagram handle, making the fans emotional.

"Blossom, you came into our lives 16 years back and blossomed us with so much love and joy.. I have grown up with you .. We will miss you a lot .. You lived a good life and iam glad u didn't suffer pain. Rest In Peace boshiiiii .. stay blessed wherever you are," Rakul Preet wrote.

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages. Lakshmi Manchu commented, "Rip blossom. I've known you as long as I've known Rakul." Check out her post!

On Sunday (December 25), Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday with close friends and family members. The couple ringed in his special day by inviting selected guests for a house party. It was a double celebration for the two lovebirds as they celebrated both Bhagnani's birthday and Christmas 2022 together.

RAKUL PREET SINGH UPCOMING FILMS

On the work front, Rakul Preet was last seen in Thank God, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. The fantasy comedy drama couldn't perform as per expectations despite a good start at the box office.

The Runaway 34 star has several exciting projects in her kitty including Ayalaan, Indian 2, Chhatriwali and 31 October Ladies Night. Rakul will be seen in a different avatar in Chhatriwali, which will focus on the importance of male contraceptives (condoms) and safe sex.

Losing a pet is never easy. They bring so many changes in our lives and it is even difficult to imagine a single day without. We offer our condolence to Rakul Preet Singh and hope that she gets the strengh to cope up with Blossom's loss.

