Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been the talk of the town for its interesting cast. The film also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. Besides them, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam are also a part of this family entertainer. And now, there's yet interesting update out about this Farhad Samji directorial.
Ram Charan To Make A Special Cameo In Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report
If the latest buzz is to be believed, the makers have roped in Telugu superstar Ram Charan to make a guest appearance in a massive song for this film. Ventakesh will also be a part of this track.
As per a report in Pinkvilla, Salman was shooting for this larger-than-life song in Hyderabad when Ram Charan dropped by on the film's sets. The superstar and the team came up with the idea of getting the RRR star for a special cameo in that track. Ram Charan too instantly agreed to be a part of it.
A source close to the development told the news portal, "Salman Khan was shooting for a larger than life song yesterday in Hyderabad, when Ram Charan went to meet the actor. It was then when they came up with the idea of Ram making a cameo in the song, which the actor graciously agreed to. It's an exciting number, mounted on a massive scale, and Salman and Ram's camaraderie in it is to look out for."
The source further added that Salman and Ram Charan were happy to collaborate on this track as their bond goes back a long way. Coming back to this much anticipated film, reports suggest that the makers are planning to zero down a new title which will be announced soon. Rumours are rife that the movie has been retitled as Bhaijaan.
