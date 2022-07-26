Recently, his co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reacted to his pictures and came out in support of their favourite star.

If there is one actor who is well-known for doing the unexpected, he is Ranveer Singh! You will find him doing the craziest antics during film promotions or at award shows, wearing outrageous clothes and what not. Something similar happened when Ranveer bared it all for a magazine photoshoot and left his fans in a tizzy. Earlier, many thought his naked pictures are simply photoshopped, but later, they realised that all the pictures that have been going viral are real, and it created an uproar on social media.

While speaking to a media portal, Arjun said, "I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it's not even that crazy what he does."

Alia on the other hand, said that she would not tolerate anything negative about her 'favourite' Ranveer and said that we all should only give him love.

Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the Befikre actor's viral pictures and told ETimes that he feels it is Ranveer's way of demanding gender equality.

He further added, "If women can show off their sexy bodies why can't men? It's hypocritical that men are judged by a different standard. Men should have as many equal rights as women. I think India is finally coming of age and I think this is Ranveer's statement on gender equality."

About a couple of hours ago, he also tweeted the naked picture of Ranveer and wrote, "I personally applaud and I am also thrilled to see the majority applauding @RanveerOfficial 's new age boldness💪💪💪 ..and I hope that the same majority will applaud a woman as much if she does the same ..There has to be a GENDER EQUALITY 💐💐💐."

What's your take on the entire fiasco around Ranveer's controversial shoot? Tell us in the comments section below.