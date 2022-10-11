Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez Head On An Unusual Journey To Unfold A Big Mystery

Akshay Kumar is one of the actors who doesn't miss a chance to entertain his audience. The actor has successfully carved a niche for himself as a versatile star and doesn't mind experimenting with the roles. After trying his hands on action, comedy, romance, horror comedy, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor was seen trying his hand on period drama for the first time with Samrat Prithviraj. Khiladi Kumar was last seen in the crime thriller Cutputlli. And now, Akshay is making the headlines for his upcoming action adventure Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie features Akshay in the role of an archaeologist.

Interestingly, Ram Setu has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And now after creating an immense buzz for the movie, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Ram Setu. The over two-minute trailer featured Akshay as an atheist who is on a mission to prove the existence of Ram Setu - a bridge which was built by Lord Ram to reach Lanka and save his wife Sita in the mythological epic Ramayan. The trailer begins with a big firm seeking permission to demolish Ram Setu. Later, Akshay Kumar is sent for an archaeological expedition to Ram Setu which turns out to be a deadly mission. However, Akshay and his team take up the responsibility to unravel the mystery of Ram Setu and save the historic treasure. Interestingly, the movie will have some impressive VFX and will also feature Akshay walking on the water. The Ram Setu trailer has certainly left the audience wanting more.

Watch Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Trailer:

Earlier, describing the film, Akshay had stated, "Ram Setu features exciting and thrilling action". To note, Ram Setu, which is slated to release on October 25, will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God. Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in the much awaited sequel to his 2012 release OMG: Oh My God!. OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2 will also star Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. Akshay is also collaborating with Emraan Hashmi for the first time in Selfiee and will be seen doing some mind boggling action sequences with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay is also working with Radhika Madan in the Bollywood remake of Suriya's National Award Winning film Soorarai Pottru.