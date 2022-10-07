Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, has lately been in the news for a string of controversies. When the makers of the film released the teaser of the film, it was heavily criticised for the poor VFX and inauthentic character designs.

Further, a section of people even demanded a ban on the film for alleged misrepresentation of Ramayan. Sunil Lahri, who essayed the iconic role of Lord Ram's brother Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's popular show Ramayan, recently shared his views on the teaser of Adipurush in an interaction with DNA.

He told the tabloid that after watching the film's teaser, his views at present, are neutral.

"They have just introduced the characters and their personalities. So till now, they haven't conveyed anything that really irked me. I think ki zabadasti ki controversy create ki ja rahi hai... to popularise the film," Lahri told the publication.

He continued, "Itna main zaroor kehna chahuga makers aur audiences ko, ki 'nonsense will not be tolerated anymore in this country.' Humari jo bhavnaye hai, humare jo dharam se related hai, jinki hum pooja karte hai, aaradhyan maante hai. Unke prati koi bhi negativity ki, toh ab desh bardasht nahi karega. Unhone phele bhi dikha diya, aage bhi yehi hoga. Yeh us zaamane ka Bharat nahi raha, ab united ho gaye hai log, and I think this unity is positive and beneficial for the country."

While the actor admitted that he found all the characters' looks 'ajeeb', he also added that unlike historical figures, there's no frame of reference to design these 'idols', who can be differentiated in images mostly through their ornaments and weapons, and not by their faces.

He told DNA, "We all have an image set in our minds, and we have grown up watching a particular reference to Lord Ram all these years. So, they have tried to break the conventional image of Raavan. This is an individual take of a creative person, and as an artist, everyone has a right to present their interpretation of a story."

Featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles, Adipurush is slated to release in multiple languages on January 12, 2023.