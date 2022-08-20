Ramya Krishnan shared screen space with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 1996 film Chahat. The actress essayed the role of Naseeruddin Shah's spoilt sister Reshma who falls for SRK's character Roop.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Ramya shared her experience of working with King Khan and was all praise for him. Calling him a 'sweetheart', she said that she doesn't know where he draws his energy from and even compared it to Ranveer Singh's infectious energy.

"He's such a sweetheart. It's been ages since I've seen him. One of the most down-to-earth real person, a genuine person and I don't know where he draws his energy from. He's full of energy round the clock. Like I think Ranveer Singh is now. A lovely person to work with lovely co-star, very understanding though I was very new then and he was really nice to me," Pinkvilla quoted the actress as saying.

Ramya became a household name with her portrayal of Shivagami in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali franchise. While speaking with the portal, the Criminal actress said that she had never imagined that the film would turn out to be such a huge hit. She went on to say that she is proud to say that the term 'pan India' gained prominence because of a South Indian film.

"I am still in awe and I am still looking at it. While working for the film, nobody had any idea that you know this film is going to be or do what it did. So, we had no clue. We were just working on a normal Telugu film and considering it SS Rajamouli, he is one of the best filmmakers in the country so yeah that way it was big for us but as a film, we didn't know that it's going to be this big and it was just goosebumps after that," the actress told the portal.

Currently, Ramya Krishnan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Liger in which she essays the role of Vijay Deverakonda's mother. The Puri Jaganath-directorial also features Ananya Panday.