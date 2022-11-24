Ranbir-Alia’s Daughter Raha To Kareena-Saif’s Son Taimur: Unique Star Kids Names & Their Meaning
Bollywood celebs are always under media scrutiny and there are no second thoughts to it. From their red carpet look to their airport look, their personal life to their professional life, everything about celebs tends to make the headlines. Amid this, the celebs are also known for choosing unique names for their babies which often touch millions of hearts. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been the new parents of the industry, have also taken social media by a storm as they announced their daughter's name. And today, we bring you some unique star kids' name and their meanings.
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha
Ranbir and Alia, who welcomed their baby early this month, have named their daughter as Raha which means happiness, freedom & bliss. To note, the name was chosen by proud grandmother Neetu Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s Son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja embraced parenthood for the first time in August this year and named their son as Vayu which means a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti
Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made headlines when they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. To note, Malti means a small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit while Marie (Mary) is the mother of Jesus in French.
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s Son Zian
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to a baby boy in September 2018. They named him Zain which means beautiful.
Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu’s Daughter Inaaya Naumi
As Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed their daughter on September 20, 2017, they named the little munchkin as Inaaya Naumi. The name means gift of God in Arabic and she is quite a sensation on social media for her cuteness.
Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata Dutt’s Kids Shahraan & Iqra
Sanjay Dutta and Maanayata Dutt welcomed their twins Shahraan and Iqra on October 21, 2010. While Iqra is a Hebrew word which means to recite, Shahraan means a royal warrior.
Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became proud parents to daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. For the uninitiated, Aaradhya means 'to be worshiped'.
Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s Son AbRam
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam is one of the most adorable star kids. Born in 2013, AbRam often makes headlines for his striking resemblance to King Khan. To note, AbRam is a variation of Prophet Abraham.
Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter Nitara
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter was born on September 25, 2012, and they named her Nitara which means having deep roots. Twinkle is often seen sharing cute pics of her princess.
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur Ali Khan
When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became proud parents to their first son in December 2016, they made headlines after they named him Taimur. To note, Taimur was the Turco-Mongol conqueror and the first ruler of Timurid dynasty and the name means iron in Arabic.
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Daughter Vamika
Anushka and Virat, who tied the knot in December 2017, welcomed their daughter in January last year. They named her Vamika which means Goddess Durga.
