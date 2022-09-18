Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt React To Reports Of Doing A Rom-Com Together

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor are currently in a very happy space both personally as well as professionally. The soon-to-be parents recently shared screen space for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's epic action-adventure fantasy Brahmastra. The film is currently having a successful run in the cinema halls.

Amid this, recently, there have been rumours doing the rounds in the media that Ranbir and Alia have signed a romantic comedy together. There are reports floating that the duo is likely to begin work on this project after Alia returns from her maternity break.

In a recent interview with India Today, Ranbir and Alia reacted to these speculations. The former joked, "Alia and me have a real life comedy going on. I don't know if we need to do a film together."

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star added, "Yes, I have heard there is some rumour that we are doing a rom-com together. But our next film together will be part 2 for Brahmastra. Ayan is so protective of me and Ranbir together that I don't know if he will let us do anything apart from the Brahmastra films. But like Ranbir said, our life is only a rom-com so there you go."

Speaking about Brahmastra, Alia played Ranbir's character Shiva's love interest Isha in the film who helps him in his journey to unearth the origin of his superpowers and protect the lord of all the weapons Brahmastra from falling into the hands of the dark forces. The film also features extended cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects are her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir on the other hand, has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.